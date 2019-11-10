Go to Contents
President Moon to hold live town hall meeting with citizens next week

13:25 November 10, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will hold a town hall meeting next week to address his administration's policy objectives, the presidential office said Sunday, as he embarked on the second half of his single five-year tenure.

The 100-minute discussion with 300 South Korean citizens will be held Nov. 19 and aired live via broadcaster MBC, according to presidential spokeswoman Ko Min-jung.

"Any South Korean can take part in the event to ask any question they want to the president," Ko said.

It will be Moon's first live question-and-answer session since May, when he had an interview with another major South Korean broadcaster, KBS, though it was a one-to-one conversation.

The last time Moon took questions from multiple people live was in January, when he held a New Year's media conference.

"From politics to inter-Korean relations, prosecution reform, job creation, housing, work, education and post-retirement life, any question can be a topic of discussion," an MBC official said.

An online application for participation is available on MBC's official website now through Saturday.

President Moon Jae-in speaks during a meeting of education-related ministers at the presidential office in Seoul on Oct. 25, 2019. (Yonhap)


