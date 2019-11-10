Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Myanmar #Shwe Phase 3

POSCO International signs FEED deal for Myanmar gas project with U.S. firm

13:33 November 10, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- POSCO International Co., a general trading company here, said Sunday that it has signed a front-end engineering design (FEED) contract with McDermott International for the Shwe Phase 3 gas field development, located 70 kilometers off the coast of Myanmar.

In October, POSCO International, an affiliate of steel giant POSCO, picked McDermott and South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. as FEED partners for the project.

The value of the contract has not been disclosed.

McDermott and Hyundai Heavy will work on basic designs for earlier phases of the Shwe gas field development. The scope of the new contract includes FEED services for a new compression platform, a bridge link and modifications to the existing platform.

The Myanmar gas development project aims to start commercial production in 2021.

sam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK