Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:08 November 11, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 11.

Korean-language dailies
-- Moon meets leaders of five political parties (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon meets political party leaders, calls for bipartisan efforts for key reform bills (Kookmin Daily)
-- NSO head Chung says GSOMIA is matter between S. Korea and Japan, irrelevant to S. Korea-U.S. alliance (Donga llbo)
-- Moon agrees that not much time left for N. Korea-U.S. nuke talks (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Public servants worked extra hours worth a total of 1.4 tln won last year (Segye Times)
-- Human rights groups condemn Seoul for sending back two N. Korean crewmen (Chosun Ilbo)
-- U.S. isn't trying to get all US$5 bln it demanded from Seoul in defense cost-sharing talks: sources (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Rival parties agree to restore regular policy consultation meeting (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon calls for bipartisan efforts to deal with row with Japan, GSOMIA (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon says labor sector should accept revised bill for flexible hours system (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Three of Moon's aides admit the gov't has most underperformed in jobs creation (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Blue House troika makes pledges (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul open to settling spat with Japan over intel-sharing if relations improve (Korea Herald)
-- Moon to focus on communication in latter half of term (Korea Times)
(END)

