(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 11)

The country that leads in many areas has only made baby steps in innovation. There are no companies akin to Uber Technologies or Ant Financial, the fintech giant under Alibaba. Korea has a few unicorns, unlisted start-ups with valuation of more than $1 billion, but they are "baby-sized" compared to the multitudes of Chinese unicorns, according to the report. Korea is even behind Indonesia in its number of meaningful start-ups. In the innovation economy, Korea has been outstripped by Southeast Asian nations and China, not to mention advanced economies like the United States and Japan.