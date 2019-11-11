N.K. propaganda outlets criticize U.S., S. Korea over defense cost-sharing talks
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korean propaganda outlets denounced the United States and South Korea on Monday over their ongoing defense cost-sharing negotiations, calling Washington a robber bent on extorting too much and accusing Seoul of trying to do anything to satisfy what its ally wants.
Washington and Seoul are in talks over how much Seoul should pay next year and beyond for the stationing of the 28,500-strong U.S. troops here. There have been reports that the U.S. wants a five-fold hike in Seoul's contribution.
"It is a reckless and robber-like demand," Uriminzokkiri, one of the North's propaganda outlets, said in an article, referring to Washington's reported demand for an increase in payment.
"The defense cost that the South Korean authorities are offering to the U.S. every year is being used to undermine peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, as a cost for the invasion of the North ... and pleasure money to satisfy endless dissipation and greed of the occupied forces," it added.
Uriminzokkiri also warned that South Korea will face more intensified "arbitrary" demands from the U.S. going forward if it continues to increase its payment to Washington.
DPRK Today, another North Korean propaganda outlet, denounced Washington for its excessive demand but also leveled its criticism against Seoul for its stupidity of giving all it can to curry favor with "such a robber."
"(The U.S.) is a shameless robber group bent on extorting an astronomical amount of taxpayers' money from South Korea," it said. "It is stupid that South Korean authorities are ready to give all it has, while lauding such a robber as a savior and blood ally."
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)