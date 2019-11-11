Foreigners remain net sellers of S. Korean stocks in October
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- Offshore investors remained net sellers of South Korean stocks last month, marking the third consecutive month of net selling, amid the Korean currency's weakness against the U.S. dollar, data showed Monday.
Foreign investors sold a net 348 billion won (US$300 million) worth of local stocks in October, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
Investors from the United States and Saudi Arabia were among net sellers of local stocks last month, the data showed.
At the end of October, foreign investors held a total of 560 trillion won worth of local stocks, accounting for 33.2 percent of the nation's total market capitalization.
Meanwhile, foreigners bought a net 3.1 trillion won worth of local bonds last month.
Their holdings of local debt stood at 126.5 trillion won at the end of last month, accounting for 7 percent of the total market, according to the data.
