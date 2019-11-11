Go to Contents
Recommended #news advisory

Yonhap news advisory for Monday, Nov. 11

10:00 November 11, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- President Moon Jae-in's weekly meeting with senior Cheong Wa Dae aides

-- Prosecution's launch of a special investigation team on 2014 Sewol ferry sinking

-- N. Korea's criticism of S. Korea, U.S. over defense cost talks

Economy & Finance

-- Finance Minister's press meeting on economic conditions and policies

-- S. Korea's exports in the first 10 days of October
(END)

