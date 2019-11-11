S. Korea to address medical service gap between urban, rural areas

Data showed that 93 percent of citizens in Seoul are able to receive treatment for major illnesses within the city, while this number plummets to 23 percent for those living in North Gyeongsang Province. Other findings showed that for every 100,000 deaths in 2017, 40.4 people living in Seoul died because they were not able to receive medical attention on time, with this number rising to 53.6 for North Chungcheong Province.

