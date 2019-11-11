(LEAD) Special team vows political neutrality in probe into 2014 Sewol ferry sinking

Im Kwan-hyeuk, named to lead the task force, pledged every effort to find the truth behind the disaster so that the results of its probe can be conclusive. The Sewol incident has been a source of ideological and political discord amid a controversy over whether the administration of then-President Park Geun-hye responded to it swiftly and properly. Park, once a darling of South Korea's political right, was later impeached due to her involvement in a corruption scandal along with her longtime friend, Choi Soon-sil.

