Law professor tapped to lead national labor relations panel
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae said Monday a lawyer-turned-professor has been named as the new chairman of the National Labor Relations Commission tasked mainly with mediating labor-management disputes.
Park Su-keun, professor at Hanyang University School of Law, is replacing Park Joon-sung in the minister-level position.
As a labor law professor who also practiced law, he has expertise and field experience based on various activities in university and government committees, Cheong Wa Dae said.
He's expected to contribute to the establishment of "industry peace" by mediating and adjudicating disputes between labor and management regarding their interests and rights, it added.
Cheong Wa Dae also picked Kim Chang-yong, a professor of mass communication at Inje University, as a new standing member of the Korea Communications Commission, a vice ministerial post. Kim was a journalist.
