Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-morning

Seoul stocks extend losses late Monday morning

11:30 November 11, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded lower late Monday morning amid renewed worries about the U.S.-China trade talks.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dipped 15.02 points, or 0.7 percent, to reach 2,122.21 as of 11:20 a.m.

Large-cap shares were mixed.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics was down 0.96 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 1.82 percent. No. 1 carmaker Hyundai Motor dropped 0.82 percent.

In contrast, top pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics was up 0.51 percent, and the country's top portal operator Naver gained 0.92 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,160.8 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.3 won from the previous session's close.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK