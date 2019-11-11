Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
----------------
Moon vows unswayed push for peace, innovation, fairness in remaining presidency
SEOUL -- Laying out a vision for the latter half of his presidency, President Moon Jae-in said Monday he will make constant efforts to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula, foster innovative and inclusive growth as well as enhance the level of fairness in South Korea.
He described his 2 1/2 years of presidency so far as a period of "transformation" for the country to overcome the past and move toward a new future.
----------------
S. Korean minister cautious about 2nd talks with Japan over WTO dispute
SEJONG -- South Korea's trade minister said Monday she is cautious about the prospects for the second bilateral talks with Japan over Tokyo's export curbs, although Seoul will redouble efforts to resolve the dispute.
South Korea and Japan plan to hold the bilateral talks in Geneva on Nov. 19 as part of their dispute settlement process at the World Trade Organization (WTO).
----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to strive to attain higher economic growth in 2020
SEOUL -- South Korea's finance minister said Monday that the government will make efforts to achieve economic growth of more than 2.3 percent next year.
Hong Nam-ki made the pledge citing recent improved growth forecasts by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
----------------
Gangwon governor sends letter to Pence calling for prompt resumption of Mt. Kumgang tours
SEOUL -- The governor of South Korea's border province of Gangwon said Monday he has sent a letter to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence to ask for U.S. support for efforts to restart inter-Korean tourism.
Gov. Choi Moon-soon of Gangwon Province said the letter was delivered to the White House during his recent trip to Washington aimed at enlisting U.S. cooperation in resuming a long-suspended tour program at Mount Kumgang on the North's east coast.
----------------
S. Korea completes safety checks on 100 B737-NGs for cracks
SEOUL -- South Korea's aviation authorities said Monday they have completed safety checks on two-thirds of the country's 150 B737-NG planes for possible cracks to ensure safety following a series of accidents.
Aviation inspectors finished safety checks on 100 B737-NGs, including 42 jets that have flown more than 30,000 flights, by Sunday, with the remaining 50 planes subject to checks by Nov. 25, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
----------------
'Turn toward Busan' ceremony held in honor of fallen U.N. troops during Korean War
BUSAN -- A highly symbolic ceremony was held Monday at the U.N. Memorial Cemetery in South Korea's southern port city of Busan in honor of foreign soldiers who were killed while fighting for the country during the 1950-53 Korean War.
The "Turn Toward Busan" ceremony brought together around 1,000 foreign war veterans, families of fallen soldiers and diplomats from 22 countries that sent either combat forces or medical support to South Korea during the conflict.
----------------
Prosecution files additional charges against ex-justice minister's wife
SEOUL -- State prosecutors filed additional charges against the arrested wife of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk on Monday as they apparently prepare to summon Cho for questioning in connection with alleged irregularities by his family.
Chung Kyung-sim, a professor, was indicted on 14 counts related to her daughter's college admission and her dubious investment in a private equity fund (PEF).
----------------
'Parasite' biggest commercial success among foreign films in North America this year
SEOUL -- The Cannes-winning Korean film "Parasite" has garnered more than US$11 million in revenue in North America, becoming the most commercially successful foreign language title of this year so far, industry data showed Monday.
The film's revenue from the one-month period since its North American release on Oct. 11 till Sunday came to $11.28 million, according to the data by the U.S. box office and the American magazine Variety.
(END)