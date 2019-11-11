Aekyung Industrial Q3 net profit down 41.1 pct. to 10.3 bln won
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- Aekyung Industrial Co. on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 10.3 billion won (US$ 8.9 million), down 41.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period fell 33.3 percent on-year to 14.9 billion won. Revenue decreased 5.2 percent to 171.1 billion won.
The operating profit was 6.6 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
