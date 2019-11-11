(LEAD) (Premier12) Mexico, Japan win 1st games in Super Round
(ATTN: CHANGES slug from 'Mexico-Chinese Taipei'; ADDS other results throughout)
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- Mexico shut out Chinese Taipei 2-0 to open the second round of an Olympic baseball qualifying competition in Japan on Monday.
Roman Solis hit a solo home run in the fifth inning for Mexico, who later got a sacrifice fly from Esteban Quiroz in the first game of the Super Round at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier12 at ZOZO Marine Stadium in Chiba, just east of Tokyo.
Mexican starter Arturo Reyes tossed five shutout innings, giving up just two singles, and five relievers after him held Chinese Taipei to one hit the rest of the game.
In the Super Round Game in Chiba, Japan rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Australia 3-2.
The top six teams from the group stage -- the best two from each of the three groups -- advanced to the Super Round. South Korea, the United States, Australia and Japan are other countries in the Super Round.
The Premier12 is also the qualifying event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for Asia/Oceania and the Americas, with only the best teams from each of these regions advancing to the Summer Games.
And Chinese Taipei's loss pushed South Korea closer to a spot in the Olympics. With Japan already qualified for the Olympics as the host nation, South Korea must finish ahead of Chinese Taipei and Australia in the final standings at the Premier12 to make it to Tokyo 2020.
Group play results against other Super Round contestants were carried over to this stage. After beating Australia 5-0 in Group C last Wednesday, South Korea entered the Super Round with one win in the bag, while Australia came in with one loss.
Chinese Taipei also entered the Super Round with one loss, having fallen to Japan in Group B, and it fell to 0-2 after Monday's game.
In the nightcap in Chiba, Australia took the lead in the third with Tim Kennelly's single, and went up 2-0 thanks to Mitchell Nilsson's RBI double in the fourth.
Japan cut the deficit in half with Seiya Suzuki's solo blast in the bottom fourth, and the home team tied things up with Sosuke Genda's squeeze bunt that brought home Ukyo Shuto from third.
A bases-loaded walk issued by Australian reliever Jon Kennedy put Japan ahead 3-2, and Yasuaki Yamasaki pitched the perfect ninth inning for the save.
Japan improved to 2-0 while Australia dropped to 0-2.
South Korea will begin its Super Round at 7 p.m. Monday against the United States at Tokyo Dome, and will then face Chinese Taipei at ZOZO Marine Stadium at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)