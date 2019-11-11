CJ Cheiljedang Q3 net profit down 86 pct. to 17.1 bln won
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- CJ Cheiljedang Corp. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 17.1 billion won (US$ 14.6 million), down 85.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 272.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 265.2 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 18.5 percent to 5.85 trillion won.
The operating profit was 5.4 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)