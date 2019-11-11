S. Korea to strive to attain higher economic growth in 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance minister said Monday that the government will make efforts to achieve economic growth of more than 2.3 percent next year.
Hong Nam-ki made the pledge citing recent improved growth forecasts by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
The IMF and the OECD have projected that the South Korean economy could grow 2.2 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively, in 2020.
"I am neither excessively optimistic nor pessimistic on next year's economy," Hong said in a news conference at the finance ministry in Sejong City, an administrative hub 130 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
Hong said the government plans to release its 2020 growth outlook in mid-December.
In July, South Korea slashed its economic growth outlook for this year to between 2.4 percent and 2.5 percent from its previous forecast of between 2.6 percent and 2.7 percent, made in December, citing weak exports and sluggish investment.
However, Hong said last month that South Korea's economic growth could be lowered to between 2 and 2.1 percent.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)