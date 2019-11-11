Hanwha Aerospace turns to black in Q3
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Aerospace Co. on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 86 billion won (US$ 73.7 million), swinging from a loss of 10.9 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 217.2 percent on-year to 57.1 billion won. Revenue increased 26.2 percent to 1.31 trillion won.
The operating profit was 44.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)