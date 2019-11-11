Seoul stocks down for 2nd day on renewed trade deal woes
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks closed lower on Monday amid renewed uncertainties over a trade deal between the United States and China following comments by President Donald Trump. The Korean won sharply fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 13.14 points, or 0.61 percent, to 2,124.09. Trading volume was moderate at 610 million shares worth 5.27 trillion won (US$4.52 billion), with losers outnumbering winners 475 to 345.
On Friday, Trump said that the U.S. has not agreed to roll back some of the tariffs it has imposed on Chinese goods, adding to worries about the trade war between the world's two largest economies.
"Recent uncertainties surrounding the U.S.-China trade talks apparently affected the local stock market," said Noh Dong-kil, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities Co. "Noticeably, President Donald Trump's comments affected it the most."
Foreign and institutional investors offloaded a net 173.6 billion won and 1.4 billion won, respectively, while individuals scooped up a net 144.3 billion won.
Most large-cap shares were bearish.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics lost 0.96 percent to close at 51,600 won, continuing a three-day losing streak. SK hynix, the world's No. 2 memory chip maker, finished 1.22 percent lower at 81,300 won. Hyundai Motor, the nation's top automaker, lost 0.4 percent to reach 123,500 won.
In contrast, shares of the country's leading pharmaceutical firm, Samsung BioLogics, gained 2.44 percent to end at 339,500 won.
The South Korean won closed at 1,166.6 won against the U.S. dollar, down 9 won from Friday's close.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)