N.K. newspaper touts ship engineer for saving portraits of Kim family off sinking vessel
By Yi Wonju
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper has lauded the chief engineer of a cargo ship for saving the portraits of leader Kim Jong-un and the country's two late leaders from the vessel when it was sinking in choppy seas last month.
The Rodong Sinmun newspaper said in an editorial Monday that the country should learn from the "heroic act" of Kim Myong-ho, the chief engineer of the Jang Jin Gang, in an appeal seen as aimed at consolidating internal unity.
"Comrade Kim Myong-ho's heroic act made the hearts of all people across the country burn with infinite loyalty to the leader," the paper said in an editorial.
"We should learn from the noble example of invincible revolutionary fighters, such as comrade Kim Myong-ho, and further strengthen our country's political and ideological power and accelerate the revolutionary process," it said.
The editorial came two days after the paper ran a lengthy article detailing how Kim saved the portraits of the Kim family while drifting at sea for 38 hours after escaping from the cargo ship that was sinking after running aground on Nov. 15.
According to the report, the first thing that came to Kim's mind following the captain's evacuation order was that he should take the portraits of leader Kim and his late father and grandfather, Kim Jong-il and Kim Il-sung, to safety.
Learning of Kim's intentions, other crew members helped him take down the portraits, wrap them in vinyl to ensure not a single drop of water would seep in, and put them in a storage box and seal it, according to the report.
Kim then put the box in a velvet bag and tied it tightly to his body, it said.
Kim, who drifted at sea in a waterproof suit and a life vest, was quoted as saying after his rescue that he thought he must make it home even if he died because he was holding the portraits of the supreme leaders in his arms.
Kim's ship was accused of illegal coal transshipment in a U.N. sanctions committee report in September.
