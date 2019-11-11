Hyundai Green Food Q3 net income down 3.6 pct. to 30.3 bln won
16:30 November 11, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Green Food Co. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 30.3 billion won (US$ 25.9 million), down 3.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period fell 9.3 percent on-year to 30 billion won. Sales decreased 2.3 percent to 790.6 billion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
