S. Korea, UNOCHA hold policy talks on cooperation to address global humanitarian needs
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and a U.N. humanitarian agency held policy consultations in Seoul on Monday to discuss cooperation in helping address global humanitarian needs in Syria, Venezuela and other conflict-stricken countries, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Oh Hyun-joo, director-general at the ministry's development cooperation bureau, and Ursula Mueller, assistant secretary-general of the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), led the annual meeting to share their policy priorities.
During the fourth such policy talks, Seoul explained its decision to join the Grand Bargain, an agreement among the world's largest donors and humanitarian organizations to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of humanitarian actions.
She also pointed out Seoul's revision in June of its strategy for overseas humanitarian aid to enhance the efficiency of its related programs, continue to expand its activities and strengthen cooperation with various aid agencies.
The U.N. agency noted that South Korea has steadily increased its assistance to help tackle various humanitarian crises in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen and other countries in recent years, the ministry said.
The two sides also reaffirmed the importance of the Central Emergency Response Fund, a humanitarian fund run by the UNOCHA, to support North Korea, Bangladesh, Burkina Faso and other countries that have been suffering from a lack of outside support.
South Korea and the U.N. agency held such policy consultations in 2015, 2017 and last year.
