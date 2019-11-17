(News Focus) Luxury fashion powerhouses rush into S. Korean market

SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- When it comes to purchasing luxury and premium products and services, South Koreans are almost on par with other major countries. Indeed, South Koreans' love for luxury goods is astonishing, and that's why high-end brands, which are known to stick to their heritage and tradition, have recently taken new and innovative moves in South Korea, such as opening pop-up stores and putting on world-exclusive fashion shows.