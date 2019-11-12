Seoul stocks open higher on tech, auto gains
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher on Tuesday on the back of gains in tech and auto shares.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 5.73 points, or 0.27 percent, to reach 2,129.82 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
U.S. stocks closed mixed on Monday (local time) as investors continued to gauge the development of U.S.-China trade talks. The Dow Jones industrial average added 0.04 percent, but the Nasdaq slipped 0.13 percent.
Most large-cap shares on the Seoul bourse had a solid start.
Top cap Samsung Electronics was up 0.39 percent, and major chipmaker SK hynix gained 0.62 percent.
The country's No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor advanced 0.40 percent, and auto parts manufacturer Hyundai Mobis jumped 1.66 percent.
LG Chem, the nation's leading chemical firm, inched up 0.16 percent, while pharmaceutical giant Celltrion rose 0.27 percent
The local currency was trading at 1,164.2 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.6 won from the previous session's close.
