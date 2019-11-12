Daewoo E&C signs partnership with Italy's Saipem to thrive in LNG plant market
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Tuesday it has signed a strategic partnership with Italy-based Saipem S.p.A., a leading engineering firm in the energy and infrastructure sectors, to seek better business opportunities in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant market.
Under the agreement signed last month, Daewoo E&C and Saipem will share their technologies and assets to win more orders in the onshore oil and gas sectors. Daewoo E&C said the partnership will especially boost its reputation and capability in the LNG plant construction market.
The two sides previously joined hands to build LNG production facilities in Nigeria. In September, a consortium including Daewoo E&C, Saipem and Japan's Chiyoda Corp. received a letter of intent from Nigerian officials for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) for the Nigeria LNG Train 7 project.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)