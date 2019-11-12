Rice output dips below 4 mln-ton mark for 3rd straight year
SEJONG, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's rice output fell below the 4 million-ton mark for the third consecutive year in 2019 due mainly to bad weather conditions coupled with dwindling cultivation area, government data showed Tuesday.
The country's rice production came to 3.74 million tons this year, down 3.2 percent from 3.87 million tons in 2018, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
It marked the lowest level since 1980, when South Korea produced 3.55 million tons of rice.
The reduced output came as Typhoon Lingling dealt a harsh blow to local farms in September, which reduced the number of sunny days, hindering the growth of grains.
The decline in the cultivation area for rice also contributed to the fall.
The combined size of rice paddy area is estimated at 730,000 hectares -- about half the size of the U.S. state of Connecticut.
Rice is a key staple food for Koreans, but its consumption has been on a steady decline in recent decades due mainly to changes in diet and eating habits.
Per capita average annual rice consumption hit a record low of 61 kilograms in 2018, compared with a record high of 136.4 kilograms in 1970, according to Statistics Korea.
