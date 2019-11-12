Park Jin-young returns as singer with vaudeville-style number
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- Park Jin-young, the founder and chief producer of JYP Entertainment, will return as a singer next month with a vaudeville-inspired fusion song, his agency said Tuesday.
The singer-songwriter-cum-entrepreneur, also known as J.Y. Park, will officially release the song, "Fever," on Dec. 1, returning to the K-pop scene as an entertainer, according to the K-pop agency.
The self-produced song brings together the vaudeville music genre with hip-hop. Its choreography is also a reinterpretation of typical vaudeville shows, according to the agency.
The song's music video will feature Park alongside Cho Yeo-jeong, a star actress from the 2019 Cannes-winning Korean film "Parasite."
Having released a teaser clip of the music video early Tuesday, the agency will upload the full version on Nov. 30, one day ahead of the song's official release.
With the new song release, Park will also launch a concert tour, "NO.1 X 50," on Dec. 21, which will take him to three major Korean cities including Seoul for five concerts.
