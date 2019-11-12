KEB Hana emerges as No. 2 shareholder of Vietnamese bank
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- KEB Hana Bank, a major South Korean lender, said Tuesday it has become the second-largest shareholder of a Vietnamese bank after completing the purchase of a 15 percent stake in Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV).
The deal marked the biggest stake acquisition in a foreign bank by a South Korean lender, KEB Hana Bank said in a statement.
In July, KEB Hana Bank signed the deal to buy 1.14 trillion won (US$875 million) worth of stocks to be floated later by the Vietnamese lender.
Kim Jung-tae, chairman of Hana Financial Group Inc., which has KEB Hana Bank under its wing, said the deal is expected to offer better financial services to both Vietnamese firms and Korean firms doing business in the Southeast Asian country.
BIDV, established in 1957, is a state-run lender controlled by the State Bank of Vietnam.
BIDV is Vietnam's No. 1 lender by assets, with a slew of affiliates, such as an insurance company and an asset manager, under its wing. Its assets stood at 66.3 trillion won last year, and the lender logged net profits of 381 billion won.
South Korean lenders have been racing to the Southeast Asian country whose economic performance has been stellar for years, with many South Korean companies venturing into the nation.
