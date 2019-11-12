S. Korea signs MOU with Australia on hydrogen cooperation
SEJONG, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean body handling hydrogen issues has signed an initial agreement with its Australian counterpart on boosting cooperation on the fledging hydrogen economy, the energy ministry said Tuesday.
The memorandum of understanding was inked between H2Korea and the Australian Hydrogen Council at a hotel in Canberra earlier in the day, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
H2Korea -- a consultative body between the private sector and the government on hydrogen -- was set up to provide a blueprint on the hydrogen economy for Asia's fourth-largest economy, including the promotion of hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles.
The MOU calls for, among other things, the creation of a working-level group and exchange of information to boost cooperation on the hydrogen economy, the energy ministry said.
Australia is set to build its first hydrogen charging station in Canberra in February 2020 and to receive 20 hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles from South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. for official use.
South Korea has been seeking to boost the hydrogen economy as a new growth engine.
In January, South Korea said it will increase the number of hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles to about 80,000 units by 2022 as part of a broader effort to give a boost to the hydrogen economy.
A hydrogen fuel-cell electric car only releases water vapor as it converts stored hydrogen into electricity to turn the drive motor.
