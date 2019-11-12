S. Korea, U.N. to hold joint conference on disarmament, nonproliferation
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the disarmament office of the United Nations will hold a joint conference on disarmament and nonproliferation this week, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.
The 18th Joint Conference on Disarmament & Nonproliferation Issues is due to kick off in Seoul on Wednesday for a two-day run, with 60 government officials from China, Australia, Finland and other countries, as well as those from related international organizations and think tanks, in attendance, the ministry said.
Leading the conference will be Kang Jeong-sik, deputy foreign minister for multilateral and global affairs at South Korea's foreign ministry; and Thomas Markram, deputy to the U.N. high representative for disarmament affairs.
This year's conference will focus on evaluating international efforts to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and sharing projections in light of the agenda ahead of the 2020 meeting on the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).
Assessments of the situation on the Korean Peninsula will also be discussed during the conference.
The South Korean government plans to use the occasion to discuss the resolution it has drafted on encouraging youth participation in disarmament and nonproliferation issues, following its recent adoption by a U.N. committee last week, according to the ministry.
