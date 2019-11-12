Shinsegae Q3 net income up 37 pct. to 52.1 bln won
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- Shinsegae Inc. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 52.1 billion won (US$ 44.7 million), up 37 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 95.9 billion won, up 36.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 17.3 percent to 1.6 trillion won.
The operating profit was 5.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)