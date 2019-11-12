Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
----------------
Foreigners net sell Korean stocks, bonds in Oct.
SEOUL -- Foreign investors curtailed their holdings of South Korean stocks last month while also reducing the amount of their money invested in local bonds for the first time in three months, central bank data showed Tuesday.
Overall foreign investment in local stocks and bonds dropped by a net US$590 million in the month, marking a turnaround from a net $330 million increase the month before, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
----------------
(LEAD) Moon views Busan summit with ASEAN as midterm review of New Southern Policy
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday emphasized the significance of two upcoming summits with Southeast Asian nations in Busan for his administration's signature New Southern Policy, as he had a weekly Cabinet meeting at the venue in the southern port city.
He pointed out that the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit, slated for Nov. 25-26, will be the biggest multilateral summit to be held in South Korea under his government.
"It's also an important diplomatic event for the co-prosperity of South Korea and ASEAN," he said at the opening of the session held at Busan Exhibition and Convention Center, known as BEXCO.
----------------
Seoul city allowed to independently carry out aid projects for N. Korea
SEOUL -- The Seoul city government has become the first local government in South Korea to win the right to independently carry out humanitarian aid projects for North Korea, a unification ministry official said Tuesday.
Last month, the government revised related regulations to allow local governments to act as independent aid providers to the North. Previously, they had to join hands with private entities to engage in humanitarian activities for the North.
On Tuesday, the ministry said it has approved the Seoul city's request to carry out aid projects.
----------------
KEB Hana emerges as No. 2 shareholder of Vietnamese bank
SEOUL -- KEB Hana Bank, a major South Korean lender, said Tuesday it has become the second-largest shareholder of a Vietnamese bank after completing the purchase of a 15 percent stake in Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV).
The deal marked the biggest stake acquisition in a foreign bank by a South Korean lender, KEB Hana Bank said in a statement.
In July, KEB Hana Bank signed the deal to buy 1.14 trillion won (US$875 million) worth of stocks to be floated later by the Vietnamese lender.
----------------
S. Korea signs MOU with Australia on hydrogen cooperation
SEJONG -- A South Korean body handling hydrogen issues has signed an initial agreement with its Australian counterpart on boosting cooperation on the fledging hydrogen economy, the energy ministry said Tuesday.
The memorandum of understanding was inked between H2Korea and the Australian Hydrogen Council at a hotel in Canberra earlier in the day, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
H2Korea -- a consultative body between the private sector and the government on hydrogen -- was set up to provide a blueprint on the hydrogen economy for Asia's fourth-largest economy, including the promotion of hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles.
----------------
Sweden says it has no N. Korean workers to repatriate: U.N. report
SEOUL -- Sweden has no North Korean nationals to repatriate home as of last month in compliance with a U.N. resolution that bans North Korean workers abroad, a report to the Security Council showed.
Under U.N. Security Council Resolution 2397, all member states are required to repatriate any North Koreans earning income in their jurisdiction by the end of this year.
As of Oct. 16, Swedish authorities have not issued any residence permits for work to North Koreans in the past five years, according to the implementation report submitted to the council late last month.
----------------
U.S. JCS chairman addresses questions about troop presence in S. Korea, Japan
WASHINGTON -- U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley has said the American public poses questions about why the United States should station troops in South Korea and Japan and why the Asian allies can't pay for their own defense, according to a Pentagon account of his recent conversation with reporters.
Milley made the remark Sunday as he departed for the Indo-Pacific region, his first overseas trip since taking office in September.
He was emphasizing the importance of the U.S. alliances with South Korea and Japan, countries he will visit in the coming week.
