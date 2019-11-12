Shinsegae International Q3 net income up 127.6 pct. to 22 bln won
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- Shinsegae International Inc. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 22 billion won (US$ 18.9 million), up 127.6 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 19.1 billion won, up 66 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 15.5 percent to 359.9 billion won.
The operating profit was 12.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)