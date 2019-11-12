(2nd LD) (Premier12) Mexico, United States prevail in Super Round

The U.S. went up 2-0 through three innings, before the seesawing match ensued. Japan got one back in the bottom fourth, and the U.S. restored a two-run lead with a run in the top fifth. Japan cut it to 3-2 in the bottom sixth, and then the U.S. went up 4-2 with Jo Adell's solo shot in the top seventh. Hideto Asamura's single in the bottom eighth brought Japan to within 4-3, but the U.S. held on for the narrow win, as Brandon Dickson struck out two in the perfect ninth inning for the save.