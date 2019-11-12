(LEAD) Seoul stocks snap 2-day losing streak on tech, auto gains
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks closed higher Tuesday on the back of gains in tech and auto shares. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 16.83 points, or 0.79 percent, to reach 2,140.92. Trading volume was high at 601.77 million shares worth 5.6 trillion won (US$4.8 billion), with winners outnumbering losers 428 to 382.
U.S. stocks were mixed on Monday (local time) amid lingering U.S.-China trade concerns and escalating protests in Hong Kong. The Dow Jones industrial average added 0.04 percent, but the Nasdaq slipped 0.13 percent.
In Seoul, the index got off to a solid start, thanks to bullish tech and auto shares.
Individual investors snatched up 28 billion won worth of shares, extending their buying streak to four straight sessions. Foreigners sold 40 billion worth of shares, while institutions offloaded 14 billion worth of shares on the Seoul bourse.
"Despite uncertainties surrounding the U.S.-China trade war and political unrest in Hong Kong, individual investors' buying rally pushed up the index," said Choi You-june, an analyst at Shinhan Financial Investment. "Following reports that the U.S. may postpone its auto tariffs, auto-related shares increased."
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics jumped 1.94 percent to 52,600 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix surged 2.34 percent to reach 83,200 won.
South Korea's No. 1 automaker, Hyundai Motor, rose 1.62 percent to 125,500 won, and its sister company Kia Motors advanced 1.75 percent to 43,700 won. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis gained 1.24 percent to reach 244,500 won.
Pharmaceutical firms were among the losers, with top player Celltrion losing 0.27 percent at 185,500 won and Samsung BioLogics dipping 0.38 percent to 398,000 won.
The local currency closed at 1,160.80 won against the U.S. dollar, sharply up 6.0 won from the previous session's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys rose 6.4 basis points to 1.564 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond increased 4.9 basis points to 1.674 percent.
