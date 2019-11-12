Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
----------------
U.S. military chief voices hope for resolution on Seoul-Tokyo intel-sharing pact
SEOUL -- U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley expressed hope Tuesday for a resolution of the issue of a soon-to-expire military intelligence sharing pact between South Korea and Japan, a news report said.
Milley, who was in Tokyo as part of a trip to the Indo-Pacific region, made the remarks following a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan's Kyodo News reported. Milley is scheduled to arrive in Seoul on Wednesday from Japan.
----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks snap 2-day losing streak on tech, auto gains
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed higher Tuesday on the back of gains in tech and auto shares. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 16.83 points, or 0.79 percent, to reach 2,140.92. Trading volume was high at 601.77 million shares worth 5.6 trillion won (US$4.8 billion), with winners outnumbering losers 428 to 382.
----------------
(2nd LD) HDC consortium chosen as preferred bidder for Asiana Airlines
SEOUL -- A consortium led by construction firm HDC Hyundai Development Co. has been named as the preferred bidder to acquire Asiana Airlines Inc., Kumho Industrial Co. said Tuesday.
Parent Kumho Asiana Group put Asiana Airlines up for sale in April and has been aiming to sell a 31 percent stake in the airline unit this year, together with the carrier's six affiliates, including budget carriers Air Busan and Air Seoul Inc., as part of its broad restructuring efforts.
----------------
(LEAD) Blood from pig carcasses partly pollutes tributary to Imjin River
YEONCHEON, South Korea -- A tributary to the Imjin River near the inter-Korean border has been partly polluted with blood from carcasses of pigs that were killed and poorly handled during an operation to curb the spread of African swine fever (ASF).
Around 47,000 pig carcasses were piled up on a truck at the burial site of a military unit located inside the civilian control line near border areas earlier this week as the production of plastic containers used for burial disposal was delayed.
----------------
McDonald's reaches settlement with 'hamburger disease' victim
SEOUL -- McDonald's Korea said Tuesday it has reached a settlement with a girl suffering from so-called "hamburger disease" to pay medical bills for her treatment, in an apparent effort to ease negative public sentiment over the U.S. fast food chain.
A mother filed a complaint against the Korean arm of McDonald's in July 2017, claiming her four-year-old daughter was diagnosed with hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) after eating an undercooked hamburger patty purchased from the chain in September 2016.
----------------
Rescue workers retrieve another body of victim of crashed chopper
DAEGU -- Rescue workers on Tuesday retrieved another body presumed to be one of the victims aboard an ambulance chopper that crashed into the East Sea in late October, leaving three additional people still unaccounted for.
The Coast Guard located the body wearing the clothes of a firefighter at 11:56 a.m. at a location some 3 kilometers from where the fuselage of the chopper was found. Around 10 minutes later, the body was retrieved.
(END)