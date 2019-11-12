S. Korea to offer $100,000 in aid for flood-hit Central African Republic
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to provide Central African Republic with US$100,000 in emergency humanitarian assistance, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday, as tens of thousands of local residents have been left homeless due to floods.
The ministry said the decision represents South Korea's commitment as a "responsible member of the international community."
The government will "expand humanitarian aid to join in recovery efforts by countries and people dealing with natural disaster damages," it added.
Weeks of torrential rains have pounded the African nation, with a population of 4.7 million, causing the Oubangui River and its tributaries to overflow, according to news reports.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)