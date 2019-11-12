(Premier12) S. Korean manager concedes loss 'in all facets' to Chinese Taipei
By Yoo Jee-ho
CHIBA, Japan, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean manager Kim Kyung-moon was quick to acknowledge a complete defeat to Chinese Taipei at the Olympic baseball qualifying tournament on Tuesday.
South Korea was blanked 7-0 by its Asian rivals in the Super Round of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier12 at ZOZO Marine Stadium in Chiba, Japan. Chinese Taipei outhit South Korea 11-5, with Chen Chun-Hsiu landing a big punch with a three-run jack in the seventh inning.
It was South Korea's first loss in the tournament after four consecutive wins.
The Premier12 doubles as an Olympic qualifying tournament for Asia/Oceania and the Americas. South Korea must finish ahead of Chinese Taipei and Australia to secure a spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which makes Tuesday's loss sting that much more for Kim.
"This was obviously a very important game and we lost in all facets of the game," Kim said at the post-match press conference at ZOZO Marine Stadium. "We can't win every game. We have to forget about this quickly and take the next two days off to regroup before we face Mexico."
South Korea is off on Wednesday and Thursday is the official rest day for the tournament. Next up will be Mexico, which remains the only undefeated team in the tournament, after three group stage wins and two straight wins in the Super Round.
Kim doled out the identical batting lineup that hit a home run and four doubles in a 5-1 victory over the United States on Monday, but some changes may be coming.
"I am going to take it easy for the next couple of days and speak to my coaching staff about a possible change in our lineup," the manager added.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)