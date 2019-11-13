(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Nov. 13)

A growing number of male children from multicultural families are set to serve their mandatory military duty. The proportion of draftees who are of mixed heritage will continue to increase in the years to come, as the country is planning to reduce the number of its troops in a move to address looming demographic challenges. The number of young people subject to military service in the country is projected to drop from 360,000 in 2016 to 225,000 in 2025 and 161,000 in 2038.