Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, Nov. 13
09:06 November 13, 2019
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- Court to hold first trial on 'comfort women' lawsuit
-- Former USFK chiefs to hold alliance forum
-- Preview of South Korea's World Cup qualifying match against Lebanon
Economy & Finance
-- Gov't to unveil further measures to tackle falling population
-- Job data for October
(END)
Keyword