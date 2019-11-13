Korea's jobless rate falls to 3 pct in October, 419,000 jobs created
08:00 November 13, 2019
SEJONG, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's jobless rate dipped to 3 percent in October, and job additions came to 419,000 from a year earlier, data showed Wednesday.
The unemployment rate decreased 0.5 percentage point on-year, and the number of employed people reached 27.5 million in October, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
The unemployment rate for young adults -- those aged between 15 and 29 -- fell to 7.2 percent last month from 8.4 percent tallied a year earlier.
