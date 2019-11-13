Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #jobless rate

Korea's jobless rate falls to 3 pct in October, 419,000 jobs created

08:00 November 13, 2019

SEJONG, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's jobless rate dipped to 3 percent in October, and job additions came to 419,000 from a year earlier, data showed Wednesday.

The unemployment rate decreased 0.5 percentage point on-year, and the number of employed people reached 27.5 million in October, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

The unemployment rate for young adults -- those aged between 15 and 29 -- fell to 7.2 percent last month from 8.4 percent tallied a year earlier.

This undated file photo shows jobseekers looking at a bulletin board at a job fair in Seoul. (Yonhap)

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK