Seoul stocks open lower despite U.S. gains
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower on Wednesday despite overnight gains on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 10.06 points, or 0.47 percent, to reach 2,130.86 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
On Tuesday (local time), U.S. stocks mostly closed slightly higher, with the Dow Jones industrial average almost unchanged and the Nasdaq Composite Index increasing 0.26 percent.
Large-cap shares on the Seoul bourse were trading mostly bearish.
Top cap Samsung Electronics was down 0.57 percent, and major chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.36 percent. No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor shed 0.4 percent.
The Korean won was trading at 1,159.166.3 won against the U.S. dollar, down 5.5 won from the previous session's close.
