Hyundai takes WRC manufacturers' title this year
10:04 November 13, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Wednesday its rally team has taken the World Rally Championship's manufacturers' title after the season-ending Australia rally was canceled due to the threat of bushfires.
The cancellation of the Aussie round, scheduled for Nov. 14-17 (local time), made Hyundai Motorsport the winner of the WRC manufacturers' title, beating defending champion Toyota Motor Corp.'s rally team, Toyota Gazoo Racing, Hyundai said in a statement.
It is the first time Hyundai Motorsport has claimed the WRC manufacturers' title, it said.
