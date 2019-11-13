(LEAD) Hyundai takes WRC manufacturers' title this year
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Wednesday its rally team has taken the FIA World Rally Championship's manufacturers' title after the season-ending Australia rally was canceled due to the threat of bushfires.
The cancellation of the Aussie round, scheduled for Nov. 14-17 (local time), made Hyundai Motorsport the winner of the WRC manufacturers' title, beating defending champion Toyota Motor Corp.'s rally team, Toyota Gazoo Racing, Hyundai said in a statement.
It is the first time Hyundai Motorsport has claimed the WRC manufacturers' title, it said.
In total, Hyundai Motorsport amassed four victories during 2019 en route to the title -- Tour de Corse, Rally Argentina, Rally Italia Sardegna and Rally de España -- and 13 individual podiums results. It was one of the team's most versatile performances as the Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC performed competitively on all terrains, the company said.
"Motorsport and high performance go hand in hand; we will now focus on transferring that winning feeling onto customers around the world and to enhance their enjoyment of driving Hyundai vehicles," Hyundai Motor Group Executive Vice President Thomas Schemera in charge of the product division said in the statement.
