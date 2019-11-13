Korea's money supply growth slows in Sept.
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's money supply growth slowed in September from a month earlier but quickened on a yearly basis on a rise in funds held by both households and companies here, central bank data showed Wednesday.
The country's M2 came to 2,852.0 trillion won (US$2.44 trillion) as of end-September, up 19.4 trillion won or 0.7 percent from the month before, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The rate of increase slightly slowed from a month earlier, when M2 gained 0.9 percent on-month.
However, from the same month last year, M2 surged 7.6 percent, accelerating from a 6.8 percent on-year gain in August.
M2 is a measure of the money supply that counts the currency in circulation, including bank debentures and deposits with a maturity of less than two years, along with stock investments. It is a key economic indicator closely monitored by the authorities.
The country's M2 has increased for 12 consecutive months since October 2018.
Money held by local households, including nonprofit organizations, gained 10.4 trillion won from a month earlier, while local companies also increased their overall funds by 5.7 trillion won, with financial companies adding 2.0 trillion won over the cited period.
The increase in M2 came after the BOK lowered its base interest rate by a quarter percentage point to 1.5 percent in July, its first rate reduction in three years.
The central bank again slashed the key rate to a record low of 1.25 percent last month, which may lead to a steady increase in the country's money supply.
