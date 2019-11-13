Car-sharing app SoCar begins 'pairing service'
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean car-sharing app SoCar said Wednesday it has kicked off its "pairing service," which connects long-term renters and those who want to temporarily use preferred vehicles.
In the SoCar pairing service, a long-term renter of a SoCar premium vehicle can share the car with a so-called guest who wants to use it for 24 hours or longer, SoCar said in a statement.
The guest can book the pairing service via the SoCar app and make a payment for the service through the app. The long-term renter can get a discount on his overall rental costs depending on the guests' usage hours, it said.
SoCar's vehicle lineup is composed of 23 kinds of premium models such as U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Motors Inc.'s Model S 75D sedan and Model X sport utility vehicle, Mercedes-Benz's E Class sedan, BMW's 5 series, Porsche Boxster and the Jeep Renegade SUV imported by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the company said.
Tesla's Model 3 has yet to be added to the lineup for the pairing service, a company spokesman said.
In August, Tesla launched the Model 3 in the Korean market as it strives to absorb a growing appetite for electric vehicles in Asia's fourth-biggest economy.
(END)