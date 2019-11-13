Go to Contents
Hyundai Mobis develops rear-autonomous emergency braking technology

10:19 November 13, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mobis Co., South Korea's biggest auto parts maker, said Wednesday it has developed a new rear-autonomous emergency braking (R-AEB) technology.

In a first for the automobile industry, Hyundai Mobis used ultra short range radar (USRR) rather than a combination of camera and ultrasonic sensor to develop the R-AEB technology, according to the company.

"The ultrasonic senor-based parking assist system is affected by wind or noise, but the USRR-based technology is not affected by such factors. Moreover, the USRR-based R-AEB technology is price competitive," the statement said.

The company plans to consult with local car manufacturers to apply the R-AEB technology to upcoming vehicles, it said.

This file photo provided by Hyundai Mobis shows its R-AEB technology in action. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)(Yonhap)

