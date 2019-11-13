Hyundai Mobis develops rear-autonomous emergency braking technology
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mobis Co., South Korea's biggest auto parts maker, said Wednesday it has developed a new rear-autonomous emergency braking (R-AEB) technology.
In a first for the automobile industry, Hyundai Mobis used ultra short range radar (USRR) rather than a combination of camera and ultrasonic sensor to develop the R-AEB technology, according to the company.
"The ultrasonic senor-based parking assist system is affected by wind or noise, but the USRR-based technology is not affected by such factors. Moreover, the USRR-based R-AEB technology is price competitive," the statement said.
The company plans to consult with local car manufacturers to apply the R-AEB technology to upcoming vehicles, it said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)