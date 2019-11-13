Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #LG Electronics #OLED TV #Samsung #QLED TV

LG OLED TV picked as 'best 4K TV' by Consumer Reports

10:43 November 13, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc.'s OLED (organic light-emitting diode) television was picked as the best 4K TV of the year for its picture quality, viewing angle and sound, according to a U.S. consumer magazine on Wednesday.

Consumer Reports said the 55-inch LG OLED TV (55CP9PUA) earned top scores for picture quality in its performance tests on high dynamic range (HDR) and ultra-high definition (UHD).

"Like all OLED TVs, this model has an almost unlimited viewing angle, and the sound is also top-notch, among the best we've tested," Consumer Reports said. "As a bonus, the set supports Dolby Atmos audio, which can give a soundtrack a three-dimensional effect."

Visitors to an electronics shop in Seoul look at LG Electronics Inc.'s OLED TVs in this photo provided by the company on Oct. 29, 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Consumer Reports selected Samsung Electronics Co.'s 65-inch QLED TV (QN65Q90R) and Sony's 65-inch LCD TV (XBR-65Z9F) as the "best TVs that aren't OLEDs."

Samsung's QLED TV is a liquid crystal display (LCD) TV with a backlight panel that has an additional quantum-dot sheet.

"Both TVs offer wider-than-average viewing angles for LCD-based sets. The Samsung, though, gets the nod for having the widest viewing angle we've seen on a TV that wasn't an OLED set," the magazine said.

LCD TVs, also called LED TVs, use LED backlights to illuminate the screen, while each pixel on OLED sets generates its own light.

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK