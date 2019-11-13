LG OLED TV picked as 'best 4K TV' by Consumer Reports
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc.'s OLED (organic light-emitting diode) television was picked as the best 4K TV of the year for its picture quality, viewing angle and sound, according to a U.S. consumer magazine on Wednesday.
Consumer Reports said the 55-inch LG OLED TV (55CP9PUA) earned top scores for picture quality in its performance tests on high dynamic range (HDR) and ultra-high definition (UHD).
"Like all OLED TVs, this model has an almost unlimited viewing angle, and the sound is also top-notch, among the best we've tested," Consumer Reports said. "As a bonus, the set supports Dolby Atmos audio, which can give a soundtrack a three-dimensional effect."
Consumer Reports selected Samsung Electronics Co.'s 65-inch QLED TV (QN65Q90R) and Sony's 65-inch LCD TV (XBR-65Z9F) as the "best TVs that aren't OLEDs."
Samsung's QLED TV is a liquid crystal display (LCD) TV with a backlight panel that has an additional quantum-dot sheet.
"Both TVs offer wider-than-average viewing angles for LCD-based sets. The Samsung, though, gets the nod for having the widest viewing angle we've seen on a TV that wasn't an OLED set," the magazine said.
LCD TVs, also called LED TVs, use LED backlights to illuminate the screen, while each pixel on OLED sets generates its own light.
