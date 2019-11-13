Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
(Yonhap Interview) Ending GSOMIA may send wrong security message: USFK chief
SEOUL/PYEONGTAEK -- The looming termination of the military information-sharing pact between South Korea and Japan, if realized, could send the wrong message that the U.S. and its two Asian allies are not strong enough to ensure security in the region, U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) Commander Gen. Robert Abrams said.
The General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) is set to expire on Nov. 23, following South Korea's decision in August to terminate it after Japan imposed export curbs on Seoul in a row over wartime forced labor.
"The fundamental principle of the information-sharing agreement was a clear message to the region that the ROK and Japan put aside perhaps the historical differences and put at the forefront stability and security of the region," Abrams said in a press interview held on Tuesday to mark his first year in office. ROK is the acronym of South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.
S. Korea looking to end World Cup qualifying for 2019 on winning note vs. Lebanon
ABU DHABI -- South Korea will try to close out their World Cup qualifying campaign for 2019 with an away win against pesky opponents.
Coached by Paulo Bento, South Korea will visit Lebanon in Beirut on Thursday for the teams' Group H match in the second round of the Asian qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The kickoff is 3 p.m. local time, and 10 p.m. in Seoul.
It will be the last Group H contest for South Korea in 2019. Their next match will be against Turkmenistan at home on March 26, 2020.
The team has been training in Abu Dhabi and will only travel to Beirut on the eve of the match.
Hyundai Heavy submits application for EU approval on Daewoo Shipbuilding takeover
SEOUL -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, South Korea's leading shipbuilding conglomerate, said Wednesday it has submitted an application to the European Union (EU) for approval for its proposed takeover of local rival Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co.
Hyundai Heavy said its request will be reviewed by anti-trust authorities at the European Commission, with the result expected to come out next year. Hyundai Heavy has been taking prerequisite steps since April to apply for the EU's mergers and acquisitions approval.
(2nd LD) Korea's jobless rate hits 6-year low in October, over 400,000 jobs created
SEJONG -- South Korea's jobless rate hit a six-year low in October, and job additions came to 419,000 from a year earlier, data showed Wednesday.
The unemployment rate fell 0.5 percentage point on-year to 3 percent in October, also marking the lowest level for any October since 2013.
The number of employed people reached 27.5 million in October, a rise of 419,000 from the same month in 2018, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
It marked the third straight month that the number of added jobs has exceeded 300,000.
U.S. pressure expected to intensify on Seoul over GSOMIA this week
SEOUL -- The United States is expected to use a series of high-level defense meetings with South Korea in coming days to intensify pressure on Seoul to reconsider its decision to end a military information-sharing pact with Japan.
U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Mark Milley is scheduled to arrive in South Korea on Wednesday, 10 days before the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) between Seoul and Tokyo expires on Nov. 23.
South Korea decided to end the three-year-old pact in response to Japan's export curbs on Seoul amid a row over wartime forced labor. The U.S., which considers the pact a key pillar of trilateral security cooperation with the two Asian allies, has called for its renewal.
Car-sharing app SoCar begins 'pairing service'
SEOUL -- The South Korean car-sharing app SoCar said Wednesday it has kicked off its "pairing service," which connects long-term renters and those who want to temporarily use preferred vehicles.
In the SoCar pairing service, a long-term renter of a SoCar premium vehicle can share the car with a so-called guest who wants to use it for 24 hours or longer, SoCar said in a statement.
(LEAD) Hyundai takes WRC manufacturers' title this year
SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Wednesday its rally team has taken the FIA World Rally Championship's manufacturers' title after the season-ending Australia rally was canceled due to the threat of bushfires.
The cancellation of the Aussie round, scheduled for Nov. 14-17 (local time), made Hyundai Motorsport the winner of the WRC manufacturers' title, beating defending champion Toyota Motor Corp.'s rally team, Toyota Gazoo Racing, Hyundai said in a statement.
It is the first time Hyundai Motorsport has claimed the WRC manufacturers' title, it said.
(LEAD) Seoul unveils plan to invigorate reverse mortgages for elderly homeowners
SEOUL -- South Korea announced plans to kick-start the so-called reverse annuity mortgage market Wednesday in an effort to help support elderly homeowners financially.
The measure, unveiled by a pan-governmental task force on population policy, would lower the age limit for applicants for reverse annuity mortgages to 55 from the current 60 years old.
The government will also push to expand the scope of eligible homes. Owners of homes with a government-set price of 900 million won (US$771,000) or lower will be allowed to take out reverse mortgages.
S. Korea's economy likely to grow 2.3 pct in 2020: KDI
SEJONG -- South Korea's economy is expected to grow 2.3 percent in 2020, slightly higher than this year's estimated 2 percent expansion, on the back of a slight improvement in domestic demand and exports, the state-run Korea Development Institute (KDI) said Wednesday.
The growth outlook for next year is line with a forecast by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
In September, the OECD said Asia's fourth-largest economy could expand 2.3 percent in 2020, slower than its previous forecast of 2.5 percent in May.
