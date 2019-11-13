Hanwha Chemical shifts to profit in Q3
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Chemical on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 111.5 billion won (US$ 95.4 million), turning from a loss of 34.7 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 152.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with an operating income of 93.8 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 5.6 percent to 2.44 trillion won.
The operating profit was 34.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
