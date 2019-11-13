Korea Electric Power Q3 net income down 67.3 pct. to 241.1 bln won
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Korea Electric Power Corp. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 241.1 billion won (US$ 206.4 million), down 67.3 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 1.23 trillion won, also down 11.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 3 percent to 15.91 trillion won over the cited period.
The operating profit was 24.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
